Tainted romaine 'very likely' came from Monterey County, official says

The CDC is telling people to not eat any romaine and throw it out if you have it. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The agricultural commissioner for Monterey County is now saying it's "very likely" that the tainted romaine that caused an E. coli outbreak came from that county.

The CDC is telling people to not eat any romaine and throw it out if you have it. The FDA says this E-coli is likely the same strain that was found last year, which came from the end of season harvest in California.

Dozens of people started getting sick last month, but at this point, federal officials have not ordered any recalls of romaine products.

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

