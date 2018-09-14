FOOD & DRINK

'Hoodrat Snacks' will deliver Flaming Hot Cheetos, Topo Chico and Micheladas to your front door

You can get Flaming Hot Cheetos, Topo Chico, even Micheladas delivered to your home with this subscription box.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
If you like it sweet, spicy or sour, you might be a "Hoodrat." Fortunately, there's a subscription box for you, too.

A San Antonio woman is cashing in on some of her most favorite munchies and says you can get these popular Mexican-American street snacks delivered straight to your mailbox each month.

RELATED: Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood

For as little as $18 a month, Hoodrat Snacks will send you a box full of popular foods, from spicy and sweet Mexican candies, all the way to Flaming Hot Cheetos.

In 'El Mercado,' Hoodrat even offers $15 boxes to tantalize all your taste buds, including their Ultimate Michelada Kit, Hot Cheetos and Cheese Kit, and Frito Pie Kit.

The owner says she launched the service for fans of the subculture who might not have access to these kinds of snacks in their own towns.
