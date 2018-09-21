HALLOWEEN

What's the most popular Halloween candy? Skittles tops the list in the U.S.

What's America's favorite Halloween candy in 2018? CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. (Shutterstock)

The numbers are in, and Americans are most looking forward to getting Skittles as part of their Halloween haul this year.

CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. The fruity, colorful candies edged out candy corn, last year's winner, which slipped to number six for 2018.

The website also broke down candy rankings by state; Skittles topped the list in California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

M&M's came in second place nationally, with Snickers, Reese's Cups and Starburst rounding out the top five for 2018's rankings.

Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to CandyStore.com. Their research showed that, of the 179 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent will purchase candy. On average, each household will spend $27 for Halloween candy.
foodhalloweencandyholidayfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingchocolatetrick or treat
