PRODUCT RECALLS

USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club stores nationwide may have received recalled ground beef

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest round of recalled ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination may have been sold at Safeway, Target and Sam's Club stores nationwide, according to the USDA.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The latest round of recalled ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination was possibly sold at Safeway, Target and Sam's Club stores nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

RELATED: Ground beef products recalled over E. coli concerns after 17 reported cases of illness and 1 death

The USDA believes the Save Mart in Roseville in Placer County and Meijer stores nationwide may have also received ground beef products that have been recalled by Cargill Meat Solutions.

"This list may not include all retail locations that have received the recalled product or may include retail locations that did not actually receive the recalled product," said the USDA on its website.

The E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17. On Sept. 19, the USDA said that Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan, Colorado, was recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the carcass that may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

VIDEO: Here's what you need to know about E. Coli

The items were produced and packaged on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The products include 3-pound, 10-pound and 20-pound packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of Excel ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.

RELATED: Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims

ABC7 News reached out Safeway. The company said in a statement:

"All Cargill products in our Northern California stores were removed during the previous Cargill product recall in August. We were overly expansive in our August notice to consumers and included any and all product that could have come into contact with Cargill ground beef. We also asked our customers to please check their freezers and discard any ground beef product at that time. We remind our customers, as always, that whenever they have question about whether a product is subject to recall to discard it and to contact their store regarding a refund."

E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

Go here for more information from the USDA about the recall and to see a list of all the products affected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeefproduct recallsrecalle. coliillnessconsumersafetytargethealthconsumer concernsSan FranciscoSan JoseOaklandNorthern CaliforniaSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
PRODUCT RECALLS
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
Recalled Safeway beef made Clearlake man sick, family claims
More product recalls
FOOD & DRINK
Great Mongolia Nomads Restaurant opens its doors in the Inner Richmond
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Dim sum, sashimi and kimchi dumplings: 3 new spots for Asian eats in San Francisco
Seafood lovers, take note: Bag O' Crab is open in downtown Berkeley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Players, coaches take part in Warriors Media Day
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffers torn ACL
Report: 47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
SJ's 'Hope Village' to share new temporary location with larger, established homeless group
Spare the Air Alert in effect Tuesday
Deputy AG Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump Thursday
Show More
Trump says allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are 'totally political'
Suspected NorCal Rapist to make first court appearance
NY man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
SiriusXM buying Oakland-based Pandora in $3.5B deal
More News