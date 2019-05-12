Sips with Spencer

Award-winning pastry chef, Yigit Pura shares his decadent dessert creations

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sips with Spencer crew recently visited The Mountain Winery and caught up with Global Gourmet Catering pastry chef, Yigit Pura! Growing up in Turkey, Yigit moved to California to pursue his culinary dreams. He went on to work in several pastry kitchens in San Francisco, including Postrio and Gary Danko.

In 2010, Yigit was named both winner and fan favorite of Bravo's Top Chef: Just Desserts. Today, he continues making culinary masterpieces for various events throughout the Bay Area with Global Gourmet Catering. In this segment, Yigit shares his recipe for a delicious dessert creation.

Learn more about Yigit Pura here.

Go here for information on Global Gourmet Catering.

About The Mountain Winery:

If you're looking for stunning views of the Silicon Valley, stellar wine experiences, and a rockin' concert series, head over to The Mountain Winery for endless fun! Located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this historic vineyard offers signature wine events with delicious food courtesy of Global Gourmet Catering.

Address:

The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070

Go here for information on The Mountain Winery.

Check out Mountain Winery's events calendar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksaratogasips with spencerwinewine industrybay area eventswine bars
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News