Award-winning pastry chef, Yigit Pura shares his decadent dessert creations

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sips with Spencer crew recently visited The Mountain Winery and caught up with Global Gourmet Catering pastry chef, Yigit Pura! Growing up in Turkey, Yigit moved to California to pursue his culinary dreams. He went on to work in several pastry kitchens in San Francisco, including Postrio and Gary Danko.
In 2010, Yigit was named both winner and fan favorite of Bravo's Top Chef: Just Desserts. Today, he continues making culinary masterpieces for various events throughout the Bay Area with Global Gourmet Catering. In this segment, Yigit shares his recipe for a delicious dessert creation.
About The Mountain Winery:
If you're looking for stunning views of the Silicon Valley, stellar wine experiences, and a rockin' concert series, head over to The Mountain Winery for endless fun! Located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this historic vineyard offers signature wine events with delicious food courtesy of Global Gourmet Catering.
Address:
The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
