Former 49er Joe Montana responds on twitter about college admissions scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former 49er Quarterback Joe Montana's name came up on the list of Rick Singer's clients.Montana tweeted Thursday night, "Mr. Singer's company provided nothing more than minimal consulting services to our family, like so many other families, with the college application process. Fortunately our kids were able to pick from a number of schools to attend due to their hard work and their merit. Thanks."Singer, the man at the heart of scam, spoke out through his attorney.The attorney says Singer takes full responsibility for his actions and that he feels a great sense of relief by pleading guilty and calls it an "emotional catharsis."Singer cooperated with authorities for six months. He helped by recording multiple conversations requested by the government.