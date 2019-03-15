Operation Varsity Blues

Former 49er Joe Montana responds on twitter about college admissions scam

EMBED <>More Videos

Former 49er Quarterback Joe Montana's name came up on the list of Rick Singer's clients.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former 49er Quarterback Joe Montana's name came up on the list of Rick Singer's clients.

Montana tweeted Thursday night, "Mr. Singer's company provided nothing more than minimal consulting services to our family, like so many other families, with the college application process. Fortunately our kids were able to pick from a number of schools to attend due to their hard work and their merit. Thanks."



Singer, the man at the heart of scam, spoke out through his attorney.

The attorney says Singer takes full responsibility for his actions and that he feels a great sense of relief by pleading guilty and calls it an "emotional catharsis."

Singer cooperated with authorities for six months. He helped by recording multiple conversations requested by the government.

Check out more stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscooperation varsity blueslawsuitus worldscamstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Creating the right expectations in light of college admissions scandal
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Operation Varsity Blues: Who is involved
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
TOP STORIES
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
Police: 4 in custody, many dead in New Zealand mosque shootings
SJ Sharks' Evander Kane shares devastating message
Gory details emerge in murder of San Jose mother
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
3 homes burned in fire on Bethel Island
Show More
USGS report says half a million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding
Creating the right expectations in light of college admissions scandal
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's PBWC conference
Here's why your allergies may be acting up lately
More TOP STORIES News