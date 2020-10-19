Suspect arrested after free speech rally organizer assaulted in San Francisco, officials say

Around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Philip Anderson, the main event organizer, told officers he was participating in a free speech rally at UN Plaza when he was punched in the face by an unknown suspect. The assault caused him to lose two teeth.
On Monday, SFPD officers arrested a 35-year-old suspect from Watsonville, identified as Adora Anderson. Officials say the suspect was taken into custody in Oakland and booked on charges of mayhem and hate crime enhancement.
SFPD says although an arrest has been made, the incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SFPD has made arrest in attack on rally organizer Philip Anderson this weekend. Coincidentally, same last name. 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville picked up in Oakland Sunday, charged with mayhem with hate crime enhancement. pic.twitter.com/6Ot03AT9GD— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 19, 2020
An event billed as a free speech rally and a protest against Twitter turned violent Saturday. The event featured some well-known conservative personalities, but organizers were forced to cancel the rally minutes after it started.
A large crowd of demonstrators gathered at UN Plaza in San Francisco to oppose a small group, holding what was billed as a free speech rally protesting what they say is Twitter's censorship of some of its content.
"They have no business being here, they're trying to build a fascist movement in this country," said San Francisco resident Carol Seligman.
Philip Anderson says his “free speech rally” is canceled, he claims he was attacked before the event. Speakers were shouted down by a large group of counter-protesters. https://t.co/O49E8GRH2x pic.twitter.com/hcuQgZ2e02— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 17, 2020
WATCH: ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes went to San Francisco to cover the "Free Speech" rally at United Nations Plaza. A lot happened shortly after it started.
The rally was granted a permit from the city.
Some of the speakers expected included well-known President Trump supporters and conservative right personalities, but most never got the chance to be heard.
Tensions quickly escalated, counter demonstrators taunted police, SKY7 was overhead as some kicked barricades.
Police wearing riot gear tried to protect the speakers from the crowd. But many threw bottles at the stage and shouted down the speakers.
Before the event, the main organizer, Philip Anderson said he was attacked and punched getting his front teeth knocked out.
Anderson posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him "for no reason."
Here's the moment that Trump supporter Philip Anderson was sucker punched by someone in black clothing and mask, presumably Antifa. You can see tooth flying. SFPD investigating; those tattoos are distinctive. Anderson organized free speech rally today, to protest Twitter bans. pic.twitter.com/IMdXWc8ECk— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 18, 2020
"Take a good look, you knocked a black man's teeth out," said Anderson.
Minutes later, Anderson announced the rally was over.
"Too bad it got canceled, that's what happens when you lose free speech, this is what our country has turned into," Anderson told the crowd.
Some counter-demonstrators felt victorious.
"It's tough, I believe in free speech but I'm also anti-fascism," said Elana Thurson-Milgrom from San Francisco.
ABC7's Dan Noyes was also on the ground at the rally and observed an activist with Team Save America being taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco's United Nations Plaza.
Noyes witnessed attendees of the rally heading down Market Street, even after the rally was canceled.
Rally organizers were escorted away by police. It's still unclear if police made any arrests.