Woman, 2 children found dead inside Fremont home, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Fremont Monday afternoon, police said.

Officials say at 1 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the 40000 block of Inglewood Common and found the woman and two children, deceased.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Detectives are investigating the case. No additional details are provided at this time.

Officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area for the next several hours. At this time, officials say there are no known threats to the community.

Fremont police are asking community members within the vicinity of this area to review private surveillance footage for any possible information that may be of value to this investigation. Any information can be directed to Detective Michael Gebhardt at mgebhardt@fremont.gov.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.