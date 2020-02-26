Man claims shooting suspects who injured mother and baby in Fremont, were after him

FREMONT (KGO) -- The Fremont Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting at a Fremont home.A mother and her baby were injured in the armed assault, which happened off Mission Boulevard.Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets flew inside the home in the city's Niles District. One gunshot grazed a mother and caused her to drop her two-week-old baby.The father, who wants to be identified only as Adam, said the suspects were after him."They were there to, you know, try to kill me," Adam explained.He said three people showed up to his home. Moments later, Adam said at least two people started shooting.This was the result of what Adam called a private family dispute. He wouldn't elaborate.Adam said he fired back with a handgun."Thank God for the 2nd Amendment, that's for sure," he said. "Because without me being armed, I probably wouldn't be here."Neighbors described the aftermath, as they watched Adam's wife seek help."We locked the doors right away, because we got scared," Zaira Mendoza said. "You don't know what's going on. You don't know if there's someone running around, being armed. And I have kids."The suspects got away, which led law enforcement to canvass the neighborhood."My mom was scared and my cousin, because the cops were around with the big guns and everything on their hands," Angel Angeles told ABC7 News. "So, it was a shocking moment for them."Adam emphasized this was not a random attack."I'm happy I came out with my life," he said.Adam said his wife and the couple's two-week-old baby are "doing fine."Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 x 3.