'Full house' fans upset by news of Lori Loughlin's alleged involvement in college admissions scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prosecutors say 33 parents, including celebrity moms, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, paid to get their children into elite universities. Federal prosecutors say for every student admitted through fraud, "a genuinely talented student was rejected."Actress Felicity Huffman was released Tuesday on $250,000 bond and was mobbed in court by cameras after being arrested in the largest alleged college admissions scam ever. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was also seen entering the courthouse in Los Angeles.Huffman is one of 50 people charged, including actress Lori Loughlin, in Operation Varsity Blues.Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House, is also facing arrest.Fans of the 1980's and 90's sitcom, visiting the famous San Francisco house used for exterior shots in show, were surprised Loughlin was named in the scandal."That's kind of disappointing to me," said Justine Bushman, a college student in Massachusetts who was visiting the house. "Kind of makes me look down on her a little, but I still love Full House.""I was disappointed with Aunt Becky because I would watch her since I was a child and she had such a moral standard," said Gabrielle Lanier, who is visiting San Francisco from Texas.Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters considered as recruits for the USC crew team, even though the girls didn't row. The couple even submited a photo of one daughter on a rowing machine. Giannulli was arrested Tuesday and Loughlin was expected to surrender Tuesday."In this time and age, there shouldn't be no shortcuts to life," exclaimed Lanier, who added, "that's just all the way white privilege to me."Loughlin's daughter, Olivia, is now a freshman at USC and a social media influencer, saying in one online video about her time in college, "I do want the experience of game days and partying. I don't really care about school as you guys all know."Olivia later apologized, saying she was grateful, calling school "a privilege and a blessing."Huffman, the former star of Desperate Housewives, allegedly paid $15,000 to help arrange for her daughter to take the SAT test at a site where a proctor could arrange to secretly correct her answers."I would do anything for her, but to cheat to get her into school, I don't believe in," said Jennifer Patterson about her daughter, while visiting the Full House house. "It's the wrong lesson to teach them."Both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.The actresses and more than 30 other parents face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.