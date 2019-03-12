LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam



Diane Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud



Todd Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Amy Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Gregory Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Manuel Henriquez, of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Agustin Huneeus Jr. of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Davina Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Majorie Klapper of Menlo Park: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



William McGlashan of Mill Valley: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Marci Palatella of Hillsborough: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



Peter Jan "PJ" Sartorio of Menlo Park: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud



John Vandemoer, former Stanford sailing coach



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Authorities say the operation, dubbed "Varsity Blues," uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento.In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.So who are the Bay Area residents charged in this scandal? Here's a list: