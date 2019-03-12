LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Authorities say the operation, dubbed "Varsity Blues," uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento.
In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.
So who are the Bay Area residents charged in this scandal? Here's a list:
- Diane Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud
- Todd Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Amy Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Gregory Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Manuel Henriquez, of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Agustin Huneeus Jr. of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Davina Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Majorie Klapper of Menlo Park: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- William McGlashan of Mill Valley: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Marci Palatella of Hillsborough: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- Peter Jan "PJ" Sartorio of Menlo Park: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
- John Vandemoer, former Stanford sailing coach
ABC7 News is combing through the extensive charging document and will provide updates throughout the day.
