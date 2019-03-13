Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who are Todd and Diane Blake?

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Among those charged are Todd and Diane Blake from Ross.
Todd is an entrepreneur and investor, and Diane is an executive at retail merchandising firm Winston Retail.
According to the charging documents, their daughter didn't know.
This breaks my heart. A lot of difficult conversations are going to happen in these homes tonight. Here Diane Blake of Ross, CA says “I mean our daughter doesn’t even know, you know.” Can’t imagine what this will do to some of these teens’ self-esteem. https://t.co/6KIFg1We4L pic.twitter.com/7cFRhwLmee— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 12, 2019
When Todd was talking to cooperating witness about a possible IRS audit, he couldn't even remember what sport they faked his daughter playing.
Page 173 says it was asked if it was basketball. It was actually volleyball.
Todd and Diane appeared Tuesday in San Francisco. They each have a $1 million unsecured bond. They will appear again March 29 in Boston.
In his Twitter profile he describes himself as a "Vanderbilt undergrad, Michigan MBA, and a Ross School Board Trustee." In fact, the Ross School District tweeted a thank you to Todd back in Dec. 2018 when his term as a board member ended.
Diane's LinkedIn profile says she's cofounder of Winston Retail Solutions and that she helped "develop, market and execute global brands including Levi's, Dockers, MTV, Reebok, and Nike."
They've been charged with agreeing to bribe a University of Southern California athletics official to get their daughter into the school as a purported volleyball recruit.
Todd's Twitter profile also shows him celebrating his daughter's admission to University of Southern California back in March of 2018:
