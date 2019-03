Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who is Marjorie Klapper?

This undated image shows Marjorie Klapper.

Menlo Park jewelry business owner Marjorie Klapper marvels her son who “scored” a 30 on ACT won’t be taking it again. When she learns of “audit” agrees with CW-1 she’ll say her money went to “foundation for underprivileged kids.” Klapper’s vm is full. I texted. pic.twitter.com/pLukoElfuF — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 12, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Menlo Park resident Marjorie Klapper reportedly marveled her son, who "scored" a 30 on his ACT, won't be taking the test again. When she learned of the "audit," she said she would say her money went to a "foundation for underprivileged kids."Klapper is co-owner of the M&M Bling jewelry business. According to local news blog InMenlo she launched the company in 2010 with a friend she met at a Stanford mother's group.She's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.Klapper appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $250,000 unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.