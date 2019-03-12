Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer among several in Bay Area charged in alleged college admissions scam

Stanford swimming coach John Vandemoer

BOSTON (KGO) -- Stanford's longtime sailing coach and several Bay Area residents have been charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh has the latest on the alleged college admissions cheating scam.



In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.



Several Bay Area residents were charged in the scandal, including Stanford's sailing coach John Vandemoer, who is expected to plead guilty.

Here is a list of others with Bay Area ties who have been charged:

  • Diane Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud

  • Todd Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Amy Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Greogry Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Agustin Huneeus of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Davina Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Majorie Klapper of Menlo Park: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • William McGlashan of Mill Valley: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

  • Marci Palatella of Hillsborough: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitycheatingeducationcollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal on Friday
Police ID suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother
Ethiopia crash: UK authorities ground Boeing 737 Max 8
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
YouTuber arrested in Mountain View travels cross country to confront Google
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy today and tomorrow
Show More
Jussie Smollett arrives in court for hearing Tuesday
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Fear of Flying: passengers worry about boarding Boeing 737 Max 8 jets
3 killed in Ethiopia plane crash have Bay Area ties
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
More TOP STORIES News