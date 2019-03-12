Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer among several in Bay Area charged in alleged college admissions scam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5186266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danielle Leigh has the latest on the alleged college admissions cheating scam.

Here is the Sacramento man at the center of the largest college entrance exam scandal ever. Rick Singer operated out of Sacramento offices. 50 defendants, including coaches, celebrities, and other parents being charged today. “It appears the schools were not involved.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/xxyOOxlq0V — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) March 12, 2019

Diane Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud

Todd Blake of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Amy Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Greogry Colburn of Palo Alto: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Elizabeth Henriquez of Atherton: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Agustin Huneeus of San Francisco: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Davina Isackson of Hillsborough: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Majorie Klapper of Menlo Park: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

William McGlashan of Mill Valley: Charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

Marci Palatella of Hillsborough: Charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud

BOSTON (KGO) -- Stanford's longtime sailing coach and several Bay Area residents have been charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.Several Bay Area residents were charged in the scandal, including Stanford's sailing coach John Vandemoer, who is expected to plead guilty.Here is a list of others with Bay Area ties who have been charged: