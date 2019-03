Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer pleads guilty in college admissions scam

Here is the Sacramento man at the center of the largest college entrance exam scandal ever. Rick Singer operated out of Sacramento offices. 50 defendants, including coaches, celebrities, and other parents being charged today. “It appears the schools were not involved.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/xxyOOxlq0V — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) March 12, 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford's longtime sailing coach has been fired after he was charged, along with several Bay Area residents, in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.Stanford's sailing coach John Vandemoer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston.Stanford has released the following statement: