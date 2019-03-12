Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer pleads guilty in college admissions scam

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to a college admissions counselor named William Singer of Sacramento, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."
Here is the Sacramento man at the center of the largest college entrance exam scandal ever. Rick Singer operated out of Sacramento offices. 50 defendants, including coaches, celebrities, and other parents being charged today. “It appears the schools were not involved.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/xxyOOxlq0V— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) March 12, 2019
In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.
Stanford's sailing coach John Vandemoer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston.
READ: Charging document filed in 'Operation Varsity Blues'
Stanford has released the following statement:
"The U.S. Department of Justice today charged a number of people around the country in an alleged scheme in which payments were made to try to win the admission of prospective students to a number of U.S. colleges and universities. Stanford's head sailing coach was among those charged in the case.
Stanford has been cooperating with the Department of Justice in its investigation and is deeply concerned by the allegations in this case. The university and its athletics programs have the highest expectations of integrity and ethical conduct. The head coach of the Stanford sailing team has been terminated.
The charges state that sailing head coach John Vandemoer accepted financial contributions to the sailing program from an intermediary in exchange for agreeing to recommend two prospective students for admission to Stanford. Neither student came to Stanford. However, the alleged behavior runs completely counter to Stanford's values.
Based on the Department of Justice investigation to date, we have no evidence that the alleged conduct involves anyone else at Stanford or is associated with any other team. However, we will be undertaking an internal review to confirm that."
ABC7 News is combing through the extensive charging document and will provide updates throughout the day.
