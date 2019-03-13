Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who is Bill McGlashan?

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Mill Valley resident Bill McGlashan was a senior executive at TPG Growth, a Silicon Valley investment firm that made landmark investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb. According to Recode, "McGlashan has positioned himself as a leading voice in Silicon Valley for social responsibility."
Statement from TPG:
"As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately. Jim Coulter, Co-CEO of TPG, will be interim managing partner of TPG Growth and The Rise Fund. Mr. Coulter will, in partnership with the organization's executive team, lead all investment work for both going forward."
In 2017, Vanity Fair named Bill to its New Establishment list of the 100 most influential people in business, politics and technology.
READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 58-71)
Bill earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA with Honors from Yale University.
He's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.
He appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $1 million unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.
