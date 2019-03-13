Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who is Bill McGlashan?

EMBED <>More Videos

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Mill Valley resident Bill McGlashan was a senior executive at TPG Growth, a Silicon Valley investment firm that made landmark investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb. According to Recode, "McGlashan has positioned himself as a leading voice in Silicon Valley for social responsibility."

This undated image shows William McGlashan.

This undated image shows William McGlashan.



Statement from TPG:
"As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately. Jim Coulter, Co-CEO of TPG, will be interim managing partner of TPG Growth and The Rise Fund. Mr. Coulter will, in partnership with the organization's executive team, lead all investment work for both going forward."

In 2017, Vanity Fair named Bill to its New Establishment list of the 100 most influential people in business, politics and technology.

READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 58-71)

Bill earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA with Honors from Yale University.

He's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.

He appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $1 million unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

Get the latest stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitymill valleycheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marjorie Klapper
Bay Area residents charged in admissions scandal: Who is Peter Sartorio?
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Show More
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
SF mayor appoints city's first LGBT fire chief
More TOP STORIES News