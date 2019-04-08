College Admissions Scandal: 13 parents, 1 coach to plead guilty

Gregory Abbott, 68, of New York, N.Y., together with his wife, Marcia, agreed to pay Singer $125,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for their daughter;



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thirteen parents and one university athletic coach will plead guilty to charges in the college admissions scandal that has been rocking the nation. Of the parents who intend to plead guilty, five of them are from the Bay Area.Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough intend to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The Isacksons allegedly paid Rick Singer $600,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme and college recruitment scheme.Their daughter, Lauren, was a purported UCLA soccer recruit. Bruce Isackson will also plead guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS after taking a tax deduction for the bribe.In a statement, the Isacksons wrote:Agustin Huneeus of San Francisco also pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.His daughter was a purported water polo player in a photoshopped picture. He worried word would get out, asking Singer if it could blow up in his face.Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park is also pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She reportedly paid $15,000 for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for her son.Peter Sartorio of Menlo Park is also pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Sartorio allegedly paid $15,000 for the college entrance cheating scheme for his daughter.Actress Felicity Huffman is pleading guilty to the same charges.In a statement, she writes:Here's the full list of those defendants agreeing to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud:In addition, Bruce Isackson, 61, and Davina Isackson, 55, of Hillsborough, Calif., were charged in a separate information and have both agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.Bruce Isackson will also plead guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.The Isacksons agreed to pay Singer an amount, ultimately totaling $600,000, to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for their younger daughter and the college recruitment scheme for both of their daughters.The Isacksons also underpaid their federal income taxes by deducting the bribe payments as purported charitable contributions. The Isacksons are cooperating with the government's investigation.Michael Center, 54, of Austin, Texas, the former head coach of men's tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, was charged in a third Information and has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.In 2015, Center personally accepted $60,000 in cash from Singer, as well as $40,000 directed to the University of Texas tennis program, in exchange for designating the child of one of Singer's clients as a tennis recruit, thereby facilitating his admission to the University of Texas.All of the defendants who improperly took tax deductions for the bribe payments have agreed to cooperate with the IRS to pay back taxes.Plea hearings have not yet been scheduled by the court.The charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the money laundering.The charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S.