Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Stanford expels student who allegedly used fake sailing credentials on application

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The latest development in 'Operation Varsity Blues' is that Stanford has kicked out a student they say used fake sailing credentials on her application to get in.

The Stanford Daily reports the student was accepted through the standard process and not as a recruited athlete.

"We have completed our review of the third student referenced in our previous communications. We determined that some of the material in the student's application is false and, in accordance with our policies, have rescinded admission. Any credits earned have also been vacated. The student is no longer on Stanford's campus," said Stanford University in a statement posted on April 2.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Once admitted, there was reportedly a contribution of $500,000 to the school's sailing program through now former head coach John Vandemoer.

He was fired last month after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges.

