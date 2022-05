EMBED >More News Videos The average U.S. price of regular gasoline is now $4.38 per gallon, according to AAA. In California, the average is currently at $5.82.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The average price of gas in California has topped $6 a gallon. According to AAA , the price is at $6.02. That's the highest state wide average ever.Of course, here in the Bay Area, the price is higher.In both Oakland and San Jose, the average is $6.12. In San Francisco, it's $6.24.