economy

Bay Area gas prices hit record highs; expert says it could get worse with Thanksgiving travel

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area gas prices hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area gas prices are skyrocketing, with many feeling pain at the pump even before the upcoming, long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Californians are getting crushed at the pump, especially locally.

"The Bay Area in particular has been setting records for gas prices in the last week or two," said Sergio Avila, AAA Northern California Spokesperson.

RELATED: Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town

Avila says typically demand drops after Labor Day as kids go back to school, but there's been an unusual amount of demand in the last month or so.

Another reason for the rise in prices?

"The price of crude oil has been above $80 a barrel and that typically accounts for about 60% of what we pay at the pump," said Avila.

State and local taxes also contribute to price differences.

VIDEO: SF gas station price near $6 a gallon, one of most expensive in US
EMBED More News Videos

Most Americans are expected to travel by car 4th of July weekend, and some of the most expensive gas in the country is in San Francisco right now.



The San Francisco Shell gas station at 4th and Bryant Street has the most expensive gasoline in the city according to the station's manager. Despite these prices of $5.85 a gallon for regular, the station's location keeps customers coming by steadily.

"It hurts every time, it hurts every time. Sometimes I think it might be cheaper to get a flight," said San Francisco resident Ricky Thomas.

Thomas says he typically fills up in the East Bay, but was too close to E to make it over the bridge.

"Prices are significantly cheaper there, like 30 cents a gallon cheaper, so I like to fill up when I'm over there even if I don't need gas," said Thomas.

Thomas is onto something.

RELATED: Why US inflation is so high, and when prices will stop spiking

According to GasBuddy as of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Metro Area was at $4.83 a gallon, the Oakland Metro Area $4.73 a gallon, San Jose Metro area $4.77 a gallon and the San Rafael Metro Area $4.88 a gallon.

"I don't need to fill up my tank here," said Thomas.

Drivers trying to save some money lined up to fill up at the Costco Gas Station on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco.

"As long as crude oil remains very high, gas prices especially in California, are going to be the highest in the country," said Avila.

Avila says expect another price jump in the coming weeks.

"We're expecting 53.4 million people to travel for Thanksgiving with 90% of those doing so by vehicle," said Avila.

Luckily for Thomas he won't be going far.

"My family lives in San Francisco so I'm going to travel within the city um so it shouldn't be too bad," said Thomas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscoinflationbay areabuilding a better bay areaeconomymoneygas pricesthanksgivinggas stationoilholiday traveldriving
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Small businesses in SF ready for big holiday season
Biden to nominate Cal grad Nani Coloretti as budget deputy director
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
Costco and Sam's Club's secret weapon: Cheap gas prices
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News