Former manager behind 69 cents-a-gallon fiasco raises money to pay station back, but they said no

Last week, a manager made a mistake at a Rancho Cordova gas station.
The manager messed up the decimal, listing gas for 69 cents-a-gallon instead of $6.99.
The mishap cost him his job and the gas station about $16,000.
READ MORE: Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
The manager's family set up a GoFundMe account to pay the gas station back.
After a few days, it raised $24,000, but now the gas station doesn't want it.
According to a letter the manager provided to a local news station, the company said it never asked to be paid back and that the money should be returned or given to charity.
GoFundMe said if the gas station doesn't accept the money, all donated funds will be returned.