WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protesters clash with San Jose police after shutting down Highway 101

VIDEO: Highlights from George Floyd protest that stopped Hwy 101 in SJ
The demonstration, which started out as a peaceful protest, began to escalate around 5:30 p.m. when officers and protesters got into a tense standoff near downtown.
At one point, a protester charged at officers and began punching one of them. Several officers grabbed the demonstrator and quickly took him into custody.
SKY7 was overhead as a fight broke out between a demonstrator and police during a #GeorgeFloyd protest in San Jose. Live coverage here: https://t.co/X0t9xTE2ZQ pic.twitter.com/9y3fipnbHM— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2020
Police officers announced the group needed to disperse. When that didn't happen officers began to shoot tear gas, rubber pullets and flash-bangs into the crowd which sent protesters running.
San Jose Police Chief Eddy Garcia took to Twitter Friday night to address the protests saying "we will not tolerate lawlessness."
We’re angry as well, and we’ve made that clear. We’ve allowed peaceful protest. But we will not tolerate lawlessness.— Chief Eddie Garcia (@sjpdchief) May 30, 2020
As the night went on officers continued to shoot flash-bangs and rubber bullets into the crowd which only seemed to agitate the protesters.
The group continued to move through downtown ultimately ending up near 6th and Santa Clara Street..
Around 9 p.m. the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was involved in a shooting near that location, however, it's unclear if it's related to the protests. The sheriff's office says SJPD is investigating the incident.
In an interview with ABC7, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the video of Floyd's death was "horrific" and sent a message to those protesting.
"Anger and peaceful protests will always be appropriate responses to injustice, but violence will never be and we're going to ensure that it's not violent," said Mayor Liccardo.
VIDEO: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says George Floyd footage was 'horrific,' condones protests
In an effort to help SJPD with this protest, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said it was sending extra resources.
"We do want people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully," said Sgt. Mike Lowe during an interview with ABC7.
Liccardo confirmed to ABC7 that one police officer was hurt during the protest.
The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown.
RELATED: SJ police escalate response with flashbang grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets
He said fireworks and objects have been thrown toward officers during the protest.
The mayor said officers won't tolerate violence, nor should they.
"My job is to let the professionals do their job," Liccardo said.
Police understand what their job is - to do everything possible and make sure no one gets hurt, he said.
"I have a lot of confidence in them," Liccardo continued.
The mayor recognized the sadness many are feeling over Floyd's death.
"My heart is with those who express sadness for the death of George Floyd and their outrage for the injustice," Liccardo told ABC7.
VIDEO: George Floyd protester smash window of car on Highway 101
Earlier on Friday, the group walked onto Highway 101 shutting down southbound traffic.
As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.
Although there were moments of violence, there were also moments of solidarity,
A moment of solidarity between a driver and demonstrator on Highway 101 in San Jose as they shook hands and peacefully walked away from each other. Live coverage of the #GeorgeFloyd protest here: https://t.co/BYYqPQiTb5 pic.twitter.com/vzsdCqielL— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 29, 2020
VIDEO: Protesters take a knee in front of San Jose police
Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck