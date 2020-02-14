u.s. & world

Does your baby have what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador?

Every parent thinks their baby is the most adorable child you'll ever see, but are they cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

A decade ago Gerber, who prides themselves on celebrating babies from all backgrounds, launched a photo search inspired by countless photos sent by parents who saw their little one in the company's iconic baby logo.

Now 10 years later, Gerber announced the launch of their 2020 photo search contest for their next "Spokesbaby."

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we're extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we've celebrated and to continue Gerber's long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."

For 2020, Gerber has updated its photo search entry process to allow you to include not just photos, but videos as well to help share stories about your family.

"We want to see your baby strut their stuff and show their personality. Whether they're dancing, playing, or chowing down, upload your favorite photos and videos here. Make sure to have clear lighting so we can see your little one," the company's website said.

Your baby will be judged based on the following criteria:

  • Visual appeal

  • Expressiveness

  • Gerber's heritage and its "Anything For Baby" mission


    • If you think your baby has what it takes to be the next Gerber ambassador, CLICK HERE.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    family & parentingcontestsbabybabiesphotosu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    U.S. & WORLD
    Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    More TOP STORIES News