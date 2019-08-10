Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Band's emotional account of what happened

Not that long ago, Gilroy was known for it's garlic. Now it's also the site of a mass shooting.Around 5:30pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019, a 19-year-old gunman slipped into the Gilroy Garlic Festival and opened fire with a military-style rifle before police shot him to death.The band Tin Man was on stage during the deadly shooting erupted and saw the gunman coming near the food booths. Here is their emotional account of what happened.