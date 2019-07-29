Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos

By Krisann Chasarik
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people who witnessed the panic and heard the gunshots at Sunday evening's Gilroy Garlic Festival shared their experience on social media.

Twelve people were wounded in the shooting and three victims died. The suspect was killed.

In one video, shared with ABC7 News, you can hear a woman sobbing. A wounded man lay bleeding in the back of a white pickup truck she's in.

The videos give us a sense of the confusion and chaos as people ran away from the gunfire.

At first, many people thought the sound was fireworks.

We know at least a dozen people suffered injuries as the crowd rushed away. Some people were literally running for their lives.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyfestivalmass shootinggilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect: PHOTOS
Get help with mental health issues
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Show More
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
More TOP STORIES News