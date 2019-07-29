Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

GILROY, Calif. -- Four people, including the suspect, died and more than a dozen were injured during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Here's a look at what the annual event is all about about.


  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.

  • The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

  • People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.

  • The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

  • The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.

  • 4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.

  • One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.

  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.

  • Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.



Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
Show More
Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Westbound lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity prompts closure
Weekend heat wave bakes Bay Area
Man accused of faking own death in Monterey County faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
'Wrong person to mess with': Jogger chases down male flasher
More TOP STORIES News