Golden Gate Ferry resumes normal service after ferry slams into dock

The Golden Gate Ferry service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito appears to be operating as usual, despite one of its ferry boats being sidelines after an accident in San Francisco Friday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Golden Gate Ferry service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito appears to be operating as usual, despite one of its ferry boats being sidelines after an accident in San Francisco Friday.

Golden Gate Bridge District spokeswoman Priya Clemens said, "We have a seven-vessel fleet, and we'll be using another vessel in the fleet to keep the schedule."

Ferries arrived as scheduled this morning at the Golden Gate Ferry Terminal.

RELATED: Coast Guard investigating after ferry crashes into Ferry Building in San Francisco

"Normal. Normal. I'm on here five days a week and it was normal," said Novato resident Roy Steele.

Normal is a welcome change after a frightening incident on Friday afternoon. The Golden Gate Ferry's "M-S San Francisco" from Larkspur slammed into the dock near The Slanted Door restaurant. There were 53 passengers were on board. Two sustained minor injuries.

The damaged Ferry is being evaluated for repairs and officials hope to know more in the coming days.

Coast Guard officials say their investigation will take a few months to complete.

