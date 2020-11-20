'More Klay memories to come': Warriors GM Bob Myers gets emotional about Thompson's injury

Thursday, he held a press conference, in which he was quite frank about his emotions when finding out about Thompson's season-ending Achilles injury.
Having to pause and collect himself multiple times, he described what it was like having to break the news to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
"In our job, these are those phone calls, color drains from your face," he said.
He said there was a lot of silence in those phone calls.
"Those guys have been in it more than I with Klay. It hurts," Myers said. "However, this is not the last we've seen of Klay Thompson."
“You gotta know somebody, you gotta go through the battles with them, to feel what we feel as an organization.”— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020
Bob Myers discusses Klay Thompson ahead of today’s press conference with the 2020 Draft picks. pic.twitter.com/MghWII6Jwp
He made it clear, Thompson will be back.
"There are more Klay memories to come. You guys know Klay a little bit. He's a unique one, but a wonderful man, and a wonderful basketball player."
In the meantime, Myers said the team has to focus on the current season.
"Time isn't going to wait for the Warriors," he said.
"I think people feel bad for us, but they don't stop for us. the league's not stopping for us. So we gotta try and do what we can and get ready for next season."
#Warriors fans, with the news of Klay Thompson's season ending ACL injury, where do you expect the team to finish this season? #ABC7Now #DubNation— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) November 19, 2020
This Klay news comes on a bittersweet day for the Warriors, who introduced two of their new draft picks - Number 2 overall pick James Wiseman and 2nd round pick Nico Mannion.
This season is coming fast, training camp begins at the beginning of December with the regular season set to tip-off on Dec. 22...
