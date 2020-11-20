Golden State Warriors

'More Klay memories to come': Warriors GM Bob Myers gets emotional about Thompson's injury

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Accepting the reality that Warriors' Klay Thompson will miss another season, with another severe injury, hasn't been easy for anyone, including General Manager Bob Myers.

Thursday, he held a press conference, in which he was quite frank about his emotions when finding out about Thompson's season-ending Achilles injury.

RELATED: Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season

Having to pause and collect himself multiple times, he described what it was like having to break the news to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

"In our job, these are those phone calls, color drains from your face," he said.

He said there was a lot of silence in those phone calls.

"Those guys have been in it more than I with Klay. It hurts," Myers said. "However, this is not the last we've seen of Klay Thompson."



He made it clear, Thompson will be back.

"There are more Klay memories to come. You guys know Klay a little bit. He's a unique one, but a wonderful man, and a wonderful basketball player."

VIDEO: Former Warriors surgeon calls Klay's injury 'devastating blow,' but expects 'great things' after recovery
EMBED More News Videos

A former Warriors doctor demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles tendon, and what we should expect to see from him when he recovers.



In the meantime, Myers said the team has to focus on the current season.

"Time isn't going to wait for the Warriors," he said.

"I think people feel bad for us, but they don't stop for us. the league's not stopping for us. So we gotta try and do what we can and get ready for next season."



This Klay news comes on a bittersweet day for the Warriors, who introduced two of their new draft picks - Number 2 overall pick James Wiseman and 2nd round pick Nico Mannion.

This season is coming fast, training camp begins at the beginning of December with the regular season set to tip-off on Dec. 22...

Go here for the latest news and videos about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballklay thompson
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles
Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season
Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, ESPN reports
NBA Draft on ESPN: Warriors select James Wiseman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Working from home? SF company designing innovative hideaway desks
Surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles
Chief talks transparency after police shooting near SF mall
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Sonoma Co. restaurant owner fined $1K over unsafe outdoor tent
BART offers early buyouts amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
San Jose holiday food giveaway sees increased demand this year
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News