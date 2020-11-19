Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has torn the Achilles in his right leg and will miss the season.

Thompson suffered the injury during a workout Tuesday in Southern California.

"I hate to say it, but whatever magic the Warriors had in that five-year run - this is dynasty ending kind of stuff -- because I don't know if you are ever going to see Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green) all together in their primes," said ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil.

RELATED: NBA Draft on ESPN: Golden State Warriors select big man James Wiseman

This is not the same leg in which he tore his ACL, in the 2019 NBA Finals. Klay has been rehabbing that for more than a year now, and the Warriors had been optimistic Klay would be at full-strength before the injury.

Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery, a source tells ESPN.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballu.s. & worldklay thompsonnba draft
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, ESPN reports
NBA Draft on ESPN: Warriors select James Wiseman
Warriors propose plan to give fans COVID-19 test
Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area hospitals 'gearing up for battle' amid COVID-19 surge
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
Car crashes into house after SF police chase
Holiday shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time: LIST
Bay Area schools push to reopen amid rising COVID-19 cases
Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Macy's lights Christmas tree in SF's Union Square
Show More
Oxford vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic
AccuWeather forecast: Thick morning fog
11 CA-based Coast Guard crew members test positive for COVID-19
East Bay COVID-19 task force reports '100 complaints in 2 weeks'
COVID-19 updates: Piedmont Unified delays plan for in-person classes
More TOP STORIES News