SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has torn the Achilles in his right leg and will miss the season.
Thompson suffered the injury during a workout Tuesday in Southern California.
"I hate to say it, but whatever magic the Warriors had in that five-year run - this is dynasty ending kind of stuff -- because I don't know if you are ever going to see Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green) all together in their primes," said ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil.
RELATED: NBA Draft on ESPN: Golden State Warriors select big man James Wiseman
This is not the same leg in which he tore his ACL, in the 2019 NBA Finals. Klay has been rehabbing that for more than a year now, and the Warriors had been optimistic Klay would be at full-strength before the injury.
Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery, a source tells ESPN.
Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News