'I've been waiting forever:' Warriors fans return to Chase Center for 1st time since March 2020

For the first since March 2020, fans will be back at @ChaseCenter this is what it looks like ➡️ https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/bQO1bcDojh— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 23, 2021
"I'm content with safety protocols and the at-home testing it was long, it was a pretty quick process," said Warriors fan Steven Lujan.
Fans who purchased their tickets at least a week before each game will be eligible to receive Lucira's single-use test provided free of charge by the Warriors.
Anthony Calvo is going to be the first fan in the building tonight here at Chase Center. He won contest and says he’s thrilled to be back! #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6AIiUFybQp— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 23, 2021
Anthony Calvo was the first Warriors fan to enter Chase Center before the Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets.
"The team needs us," said Calvo. "Now we are and after a long long year we are able to go in. Super excited."
"We've been missing it for so long," said Warriors fan Vonda Johnson.
Trent Fuller is a favorite of the @abc7newsbayarea sports department he’s talked to both myself and @LarryBeilABC7 & @CaseyPrattABC7 #ABC7Now #DubNation https://t.co/2M17P78s7E pic.twitter.com/rChY9sthFD— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 24, 2021
Trent Fuller was given an early birthday gift with a chance to return to Chase Center and watch his favorite player Stephen Curry.
"I've been waiting forever, feels like forever," said Trent Fuller. "My message is I hope you (Warriors fans) have a great day and stay safe.
This. Feels. Normal. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/DJpDw9J6a2— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 24, 2021
The Warriors defeated the Nuggets, 118-97. After Friday night's game, eight home games remain at Chase Center in the regular season.
No place like home 💙 pic.twitter.com/EPbZ8pIAXb— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 24, 2021
