'I've been waiting forever:' Warriors fans return to Chase Center for 1st time since March 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time since March 10, 2020 fans were actually back at Chase Center. Health and safety protocol signs were everywhere, a reminder of all the precautions being taken for everyone inside the arena. In order to enter, you had to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination."I'm content with safety protocols and the at-home testing it was long, it was a pretty quick process," said Warriors fan Steven Lujan.Fans who purchased their tickets at least a week before each game will be eligible to receive Lucira's single-use test provided free of charge by the Warriors.Anthony Calvo was the first Warriors fan to enter Chase Center before the Warriors game against the Denver Nuggets."The team needs us," said Calvo. "Now we are and after a long long year we are able to go in. Super excited.""We've been missing it for so long," said Warriors fan Vonda Johnson.Trent Fuller was given an early birthday gift with a chance to return to Chase Center and watch his favorite player Stephen Curry."I've been waiting forever, feels like forever," said Trent Fuller. "My message is I hope you (Warriors fans) have a great day and stay safe.The Warriors defeated the Nuggets, 118-97. After Friday night's game, eight home games remain at Chase Center in the regular season.