gma summer concert series

Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey join 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup

NEW YORK
Summer may be different this year, but "Good Morning America" fans can still count on the Summer Concert Series.

This year, Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey and more are joining the star-studded lineup. All performances will be virtual.

Perry will kick off the series Friday with a performance from her home. Then next week, Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.

Here is the Summer Concert Series schedule:


  • May 22: Katy Perry


  • May 29: Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard


  • June 5: Billie Joe Armstrong



  • June 19: John Legend


  • June 26: Sia


  • July 3: Old Dominion


  • July 10: Shaggy featuring Sting


  • August 21: Megan Thee Stallion



Dates to be announced:


  • Mariah Carey

  • Bebe Rexha

  • Black Eyed Peas

  • Ellie Goulding

  • Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgma summer concert seriesmusic news
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GMA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm
BTS heads to 'GMA' after Oakland concert
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
See who's performing in the GMA Summer Concert Series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
San Jose pushes for tougher rules on face coverings amid pandemic
Show More
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, counties and more
1,200 California pastors demand churches be opened
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News