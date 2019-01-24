NORTH BAY FIRES

Governor Gavin Newsom responds to Cal Fire's report clearing PG&E of blame in Tubbs Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The cause of the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 in Sonoma County has officially been released.

Carlos Saucedo
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
The cause of the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 in Sonoma County has officially been released.

Cal Fire investigators blame the Tubbs Fire not on PG&E but on a private electrical system.

RELATED: What Cal Fire's report on the Tubbs Fire means for PG&E's bankruptcy

"Homes were destroyed, lives were destroyed, lives were lost and our obligation is to get a detailed, accurate report out to the public and that's what our investigators did," said Mike Mohler, Cal Fire deputy director.

The cause clears PG&E of any wrongdoing relating to the largest Wine Country fire in 2017.

This brings much relief for the utility giant, which plans to file for bankruptcy protection next week-- citing billions of dollars in potential damages from other deadly wildfires.

RELATED: Despite Cal Fire report PG&E still on the hook for Tubbs Fire, attorneys say

Governor Gavin Newsom says he's not sure what PG&E will do next.

"PG&E was found not to be liable, that said, PG&E is liable for 17 others in 2017," said Newsom.

The Governor made clear that this in no way lets PG&E off the hook for other wildfires still under investigation, including last year's deadliest and most destructive fire in state history, the Camp Fire.

"My focus is not on PGE, it's on California and Californians," added Newsom. "My focus is on safe, reliable and affordable service."

RELATED: California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers

Cal Fire says while they have determined where the fire started, it's possible that public power lines still may have caused additional fires in the area due to extreme weather conditions.

Gov. Newsom acknowledged that not everyone would be pleased with Thursday's announcement but says he has no reason to believe the findings are flawed and has full confidence in Cal Fire's investigation.

Check out more stories and videos about the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gavin newsomNorth Bay FiresPG&Esonoma countywildfiredeadly fireelectricelectrical accidentcal fireSacramento
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
Some Santa Rosa residents want more evidence, sources in Tubbs Fire report
What the Tubbs Fire report means for PG&E's bankruptcy
Despite Cal Fire report PG&E still on the hook for Tubbs Fire, attorneys say
Cal Fire report causes mixed feelings for officials and Tubbs Fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
'He's good, he's good:' Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
Despite Cal Fire report PG&E still on the hook for Tubbs Fire, attorneys say
NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Jose
BART Fare Inspection Team expands to nights and weekends
Some Santa Rosa residents want more evidence, sources in Tubbs Fire report
BART draws up plans to address unhappy riders
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
What the Tubbs Fire report means for PG&E's bankruptcy
Taxi drivers protest new regulation outside SF City Hall
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Cal Fire report causes mixed feelings for officials and Tubbs Fire victims
Partnership announced to help solve housing crisis in Bay Area
More News