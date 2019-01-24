I-TEAM

Despite Cal Fire report PG&E still on the hook for Tubbs Fire, attorneys say

The Cal Fire report made PG&E stock jump, but attorneys for wildfire victims tell me, it doesn't change anything-- that PG&E is still on the hook. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Cal Fire report made PG&E stock jump, but attorneys for wildfire victims say it doesn't change anything and that PG&E is still on the hook.

The Cal Fire investigative report released Thursday shows that just hours after the Tubbs fire started, an investigator identified the possible ignition point-- a home on a 10-acre plot on Bennett Lane in Calistoga, owned by an elderly woman who was out of town at the time.

The report says the fire did not start with PG&E equipment and that the Tubbs Fire "was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure."

Cal Fire did not identify any violations of state law, in how the fire started.

PG&E issued a statement that reads in part, "Regardless of today's announcement, PG&E still faces extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation."

PG&E stock jumped more than 70-percent with Thursday's Cal Fire report, but it is still way down from what it was one year ago. We reached out to the woman who owns that property on Bennett Lane, and have not heard back.

