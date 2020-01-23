Sports

Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dad Chris Greenwell said that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo, which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

The family said the teen was hit so hard that he required medical attention.

In a statement, the Flyers organization said it took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, but "found nothing to support this claim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaassaultgrittynhlsportsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News