Coronavirus

How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home after a trip to the grocery store

A question on a lot of people's minds as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 is, if you have to go out, how do you safely re-enter your home and lower the risk of bringing the virus with you?

ABC asked Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a researcher who studies viruses from Columbia University, how she disinfects after a trip to the grocery store.

She says the process actually starts when she leaves the store.

"I sit down [in my car], get my hand sanitizer...sanitize away," she said.

When she gets home, her immediate routine has a focus.

"Before I've touched anything, I'm going to wash my hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water," Rasmussen said.

She says coats, purses and fabrics don't need any special treatment.

"There have not been any reports of coats or clothing being a transmission risk for COVID-19," she said.

However, she does think about her phone.

"Phones are a potentially higher risk of transmission because they are in close proximity to both your hands and your nose and mouth," she said.

She recommends cleaning phones with disinfectant wipes or alcohol when you get home.

But what about changing clothes or washing your hair?

Rasmussen said the risk is pretty low unless you had direct contact with someone very sick.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgmacoronavirusu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News