Gun shows to officially end at Cow Palace starting January 1

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gun shows at the Cow Palace in Daly City will officially be banned starting on January 1, 2020.That vote came down Tuesday morning. It was made by the arena's board of directors.San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa issued the following statement:"This is a battle that's been brewing for over two decades. The communities surrounding the Cow Palace earned a big victory today as its board voted to cease gun shows at the venue," Canepa said. "I applaud state Sen. Scott Wiener for his tireless efforts over two years to bring the community's desire to reality. The state should not profit off the sales of guns and now it no longer will at the Cow Palace.Sen. Wiener is the author of a bill which called for an end of gun shows at the facility. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has called for ending gun shows at the Cow Palace since 2014. Canepa, when he served on the Daly City Council, first joined then state Sen. Mark Leno in 2009, who authored legislation to ban shows at the facility but was ultimately vetoed.