HeleWai Eco Tours explores Maui's peaceful, untouched Puʻu Kukui Preserve

Explore the wonder of Maui through this unforgettable tour

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- A one-of-a-kind journey awaits for exploring a side of Hawaii many don't get to see.

The HeleWai Eco Tours is an unforgettable way to discover the ecosystem and watershed of a peaceful and truly untouched Hawaiian Rainforest.

"Hawaiian culture is very polite," said HeleWai Eco Tours Cultural Advisor Kainoa Horcajo. "When we enter places we announce who we are."

This personalized nature tour respects the beauty and wonder of Maui as you venture through the Pu'u Kukui preserve. Along the way, you'll gain deeper insight into Maui's native landscapes, local flora and fauna, and water conservation efforts.

"In all of Maui, 60% of all our drinking water comes from the Fukui watershed. That feeds all of the resorts in Ka'anapali. It feeds almost all of South Maui, just from this little area here," gestured Horcajo.

After the tour, you'll walk away with knowledge of the island's sacred connection to water and the importance of nature conservation. Complete your day with a visit to Honolua Bay to marvel at the ocean and enjoy a pineapple refreshment and snack.

