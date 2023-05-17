Hayward police ask for help finding man wanted for killing mom of his 5-year-old son

Hayward police are asking for the public's help locating Vaughn Boatner, accused of shooting two people last Thursday, killing one of them.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 5-year-old boy was found inside the Hayward house where his mother was murdered and her boyfriend was shot.

On Wednesday, Hayward police held a press conference where they asked for help finding the boy's father. They believe he is the shooter.

Thirty-three-year-old Vaughn Boatner of San Mateo has not been seen since the shooting that happened last Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Police believe Boatner entered a home on Cassia Drive in Hayward and shot his ex, 30-year-old Monique Aldridge. A 28-year-old man she was dating was also shot.

Aldridge died at the hospital. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The 5-year-old boy who was there was not injured, but is no doubt traumatized.

Police say that, while this wasn't a random act, Boatner should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We believe he does have ties to the Bay Area. We believe he has ties to the Vacaville/Suisun City area. He does have relatives that live local, so all those avenues are being explored," said Acting Police Chief Bryan Matthews.

San Mateo Community College District released a statement upon learning about Boatner, who was employed at College of San Mateo:

"This morning, the District was informed by the Hayward Police Department that Vaughn Boatner, a CSM Athletic Center employee, was suspected of homicide and is armed and dangerous. Upon learning this information, the suspect was placed on leave, prohibited from accessing campus, and had his badge deactivated. The U.S. Marshals Service is currently searching for him, and anyone who has seen him recently is advised to call 911 immediately.



Working with local law enforcement, we shared the timely public safety alert in an earlier message to keep the District community informed. We have no information indicating a current threat from the suspect, but out of an abundance of caution, Public Safety has increased its presence on the CSM campus."

Police say if you see Boatner, do not approach him, but call your local authorities.

