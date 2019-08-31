Hazmat situation forces hotel evacuation in San Jose, 1 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and six people were transported to a hospital after a hazmat situation at a hotel in San Jose prompted an evacuation, firefighters said.The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at the Fairmont Hotel near Market and W. San Fernando streets, according to the San Jose Fire Department.Fire officials said there was a death on the 19th floor and chemicals were involved.Firefighters said there are street closures near the hotel. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.