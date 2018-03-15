CANCER

7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale police officer

A dream came true for 7-year-old Myles O'Connell. The first grader from South San Jose was sworn in as an honorary police officer with the Sunnyvale Police Department. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
A dream came true for 7-year-old Myles O'Connell. The first-grader from South San Jose was sworn in as an honorary police officer with the Sunnyvale Police Department.

Myles is very sick.



He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October.

"It's tough," said his mother Jennifer O'Connell. "But I've got to take it as it is and be strong for my son."


Jennifer says Myles loved boating, fishing, and swimming.

These days, he's in treatment at UCSF, undergoing radiation, and most of the time, uses a wheelchair. Thursday, he stood and walked for the entire ceremony. He even shook hands with every officer in the room.

"It's amazing," said Jennifer. "Amazing to see a smile on his face and see him with his uncle."

RELATED: Paramedics fulfill woman's dying wish to see the ocean one last time

His uncle, Tim O'Connell is a public safety officer at Sunnyvale PD. Myles always wanted to work with him. A program called Cops Care and the Taylor Family Foundation heard about this wish and made it happen.

Myles got an official police uniform, complete with a badge, nametag, and hat. He wrote a mock speeding ticket. He was also given a fire helmet and took a ride in a fire truck.


Myles still has a tough road ahead but his mom says this celebration lifted his spirits. She hopes to raise awareness about brain tumors, including research and funding.

Now that he's a police officer, the 7-year-old says he plans to crack down on bad drivers. "Write a lot of tickets," he says.

