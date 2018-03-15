Myles is very sick.
Life for 7-year-old Myles changed drastically when he was diagnosed w a brain tumor in October. He used to boat & fish. Now he spends most of his time at the hospital. Today he got his lifelong wish to be a police officer. The inspiring story at 5 & 6. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HuIOydEewC— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 15, 2018
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October.
"It's tough," said his mother Jennifer O'Connell. "But I've got to take it as it is and be strong for my son."
I am honored to introduce to you Honorary Public Safety Officer, Myles O’Connell! Officer O’Connell has already began his first shift with our motors unit! pic.twitter.com/XemNd25lnj— Phan Ngo (@SunnyvaleChief) March 15, 2018
Jennifer says Myles loved boating, fishing, and swimming.
These days, he's in treatment at UCSF, undergoing radiation, and most of the time, uses a wheelchair. Thursday, he stood and walked for the entire ceremony. He even shook hands with every officer in the room.
"It's amazing," said Jennifer. "Amazing to see a smile on his face and see him with his uncle."
His uncle, Tim O'Connell is a public safety officer at Sunnyvale PD. Myles always wanted to work with him. A program called Cops Care and the Taylor Family Foundation heard about this wish and made it happen.
Myles got an official police uniform, complete with a badge, nametag, and hat. He wrote a mock speeding ticket. He was also given a fire helmet and took a ride in a fire truck.
Officer O’Connell’s first day on the job is off to a great start! He issued a speeding citation and also got to train with #K9 Kodiak. If you missed his swearing in and badge pinning ceremony you can view it on our Facebook page: https://t.co/i1IJRR3YK3. pic.twitter.com/xXeEzzQDuw— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 15, 2018
Myles still has a tough road ahead but his mom says this celebration lifted his spirits. She hopes to raise awareness about brain tumors, including research and funding.
Now that he's a police officer, the 7-year-old says he plans to crack down on bad drivers. "Write a lot of tickets," he says.
A huge round of applause for 7-year-old Myles, the newest honorary member of Sunnyvale PD. The first grader, who is battling a brain tumor, rode in to swearing-in ceremony on a fire truck.🚨🚒🚓 pic.twitter.com/EoeajkAmxn— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 16, 2018
Thank you for helping make Officer Myles O’Connell’s big day so special! He’s doing great on his first day! He handed out a speeding citation, trained with our K9 Kodiak, and now he’s sitting in with dispatch! pic.twitter.com/mhixvcbxX9— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 16, 2018
Thank you Myles for sharing your big day with us! pic.twitter.com/XV1Q8cE2oD— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 16, 2018