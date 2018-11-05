HEALTH & FITNESS

AAP says parents should not spank kids

EMBED </>More Videos

AAP updates corporal punishment policy. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 5, 2018.

It's been a hot-button parenting issue for decades: to spank or not to spank.

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson defends spanking her kids, takes social media backlash

The American Academy of Pediatrics says mounting evidence shows that spanking is ineffective and harmful.

The group is also strengthening its call for a ban.

Research suggests that spanking may cause harm to the child by affecting normal brain development.

"The AAP recommends that adults caring for children use healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations. The AAP recommends that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming," the study says.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckparentingspankingchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
FDA faces criticism as it approves new 'super opioid'
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
See inside secret warehouse where DEA collects pills
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in San Rafael detox center shooting; suspect at large
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Fremont-based company releases first folding phone
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
Show More
California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Spice Girls announce reunion tour for 2019
800-unit dorm-style apartment building planned for San Jose
World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives
More News