Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning

Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms are seen in this undated image. (East Bay Regional Parks District)

Heather Tuggle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The recent rain isn't just restoring green grass to our hillsides. The rain also means toxic mushrooms are again growing in Bay Area open spaces.

The East Bay Regional Park District has issued a warning to be on the lookout for the ominously named death cap and western destroying angel mushrooms. They are two of the most toxic mushrooms in the world and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks, as well as other Bay Area open spaces.

The mushrooms grow near oak trees and can be lethal to both pets and people. It usually takes about 12 hours for symptoms to begin. Mushroom poisoning causes severe gastrointestinal distress that can progress to liver and kidney failure, which can be fatal.

The death cap is a medium-to-large mushroom that typically has a greenish-gray cap, white gills, a white ring around the stem, and a large white sac at the base of the stem.

The western destroying angel is a medium-to-large mushroom that usually has a creamy white cap, white gills, a white ring around the stem that disappears with age, and a thin white sac at the base.
