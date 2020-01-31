Coronavirus: Bay Area's 1st case confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says

RELATED: Here's what US health officials know about coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been self-isolating since he returned from a trip to Wuhan on Jan. 24, officials say.
He has not been hospitalized and has not been very sick. He's currently being treated as an outpatient and has come into contact with very few individuals since he's been home, officials say.
Santa Clara County health officials say the patient will remain in self-quarantine at home while investigators begin to make contact with anyone with whom the patient came in contact.
Dr. Sara Cody, the county's health officer, said that the list of potentially exposed persons is short and the people with whom he came into contact with are self-isolating at home for 14 days.
The man stayed at home after returning from China and no details were given about how many others might live in the same household as the patient.
That is important because yesterday, health officials confirmed the country's first human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus from a woman who had been in Wuhan, the center of the viral outbreak, to her husband, who had not travelled to China.
The risk to the public remains low, according to Dr. Cody, because the patient stayed at home.
Dr. Cody would not confirm whether there are any suspected cases of the novel coronavirus under investigation. She said she was not surprised that Santa Clara County might have the first confirmed case because it is the most populous county in the Bay Area, and many residents travel internationally for business or personal reasons.
The Santa Clara County case marks the seventh confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, and two in Illinois.
While the virus has been identified in one person, Santa Clara County officials say it's not considered "circulating" in the area. The flu, however, is circulating widely.
Health officials say that if you are sick, stay home, wash hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.
The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.
Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.
