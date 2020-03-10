Health & Fitness

Apple changes cleaning policy to allow use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH -- Apple now says it is OK to use alcohol wipes to clean the outside of your iPhone.

The company previously said using cleaning products on devices could deteriorate layers of the phone designed to repel oil and water.

The change from Apple comes as people around the world are hyper-conscious about hygiene and sanitation as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread.

COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people around the world, including nearly 500 in the United States.



The outbreak has people buying up hand sanitizer, soaps and other disinfecting cleaning supplies.

RELATED | 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

Cellphones could be a flashpoint for bacteria to get inside people's bodies. This is because people touch them often and bring them in close contact with their faces.

Apple's new cleaning policy reads as follows:

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents."

RELATED | 'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcloroxcoronavirusiphoneapplehygiene
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More passengers to disembark from Grand Princess today
Live coronavirus updates: Crews hope to empty Oakland ship by end of day
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Grand Princess passenger says windowless ship quarantine was like solitary confinement
Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
1st coronavirus death confirmed in Santa Clara County
Show More
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
Coronavirus concerns: Some Oakland residents worried about cruise ship docking Monday
This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off NorCal coast
More TOP STORIES News