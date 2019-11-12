flu

Facts, dancing and myths debunked about flu shots with Dr. Alok Patel

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Flu season is in full swing so will you get a flu shot? There is limitless information about flu shots, so we are separating the facts from fiction with Dr. Alok Patel, Pediatrician, UCSF on Midday Live.

COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference

Here's common questions Dr. Patel hears and says are myths - he explains why in the video above. Yes, there's also dancing.

MYTHS
"I don't need the flu shot, the flu isn't serious!"
"You can get the flu from the vaccine!"
"The flu shot isn't that effective, so there's no point."

"Pregnant women shouldn't get the flu shot."
"I don't think you really need one every year."
"The flu vaccine has crazy side effects, so no thanks"

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthfluflu preventionflu seasonflu death
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
ATM, gas pump: Here's where you need to be on alert for the flu
CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Community rally planned after 3 senior citizens attacked Chinatown
Brewery faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Show More
Twitter reacts to yet another Warriors injury
Bay Area may be hit with rain next week
12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
More TOP STORIES News