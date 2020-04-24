Coronavirus

Coronavirus Kindness: Food program, volunteers produce 5,000 meals per day for San Mateo seniors in need

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- With seniors considered at-risk for COVID-19, a major void resulted when lunch programs had to be canceled that were designed to meet their nutritional and social needs.

As a result, tens of thousands of seniors were cut off from daily lunch programs.

For many, it was their only hot meal of the day.

In a matter of days, MoonChef, a commercial food operator, and the social service agency Self-Help for the Elderly created a frozen food program to deliver a week's worth of complete meals to seniors at home.
"They can just pop it in the microwave actually," says Daisy Li, the owner of MoonChef. "It's five minutes to be very hot up to 155 degrees."

The Daly City facility produces 5,000 frozen meals per day.

RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay family celebrates 90-year-old mother's birthday with social distancing party

"I think it's all like everybody comes together, and it becomes a whole group of family that works together and try to do good," she said.

About 30 volunteers fan out to make the contact-less deliveries.

Seventy-thousand meals have been provided since mid-March.

"I have problems walking, and they said they would deliver food to me," said Anna Chan, a meal recipient in San Mateo. "I'm very grateful about that."

This massive operation costs more but is being covered by a combination of county funding and donations from Self-Help.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

"The actual food cost per meal has increased by 30 percent, so we need to do what we need to do in order to make sure that seniors are fed well," said Vicky Wong, a Self-Help board member.

Volunteers say their reward is helping seniors.

"It brings me a lot of satisfaction knowing that I can bring a little bit of help to them, especially during this time when it's very difficult to get out," said delivery volunteer Lena Yin.

Other volunteers call the seniors to check on their wellness and to ask if they need additional assistance.

Self-Help says they have capacity to deliver more meals for those in need. They also are seeking more delivery volunteers.

For more information, call the Self-Help San Mateo Center at 650-342-0822.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdaly citycoronavirusseniorsshelter in placepandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
90-year-old woman celebrates milestone birthday from nursing home window
Gov. Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown
Why is there a gap between those who apply for unemployment, those who receive benefits in California?
Nurse says fear over her contact with COVID-19 patients caused tow company to refuse service
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch NFL Draft on ABC: 49ers, Vegas Raiders 1st round picks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
SF to expand testing to communities hit hard by COVID-19
3 senior citizens robbed in SF, one looking for Good Samaritans who saved her
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
More TOP STORIES News