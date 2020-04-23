Coronavirus: East Bay family celebrates 90-year-old mother's birthday with social distancing party

That didn't stop the Miramontes family from celebrating their mother's milestone birthday, even if it is outside her nursing home window.
Mary Miramontes started living at Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Tracy just weeks before the shelter-in-place order came into effect. The Miramontes family wanted to make her 90th birthday memorable.
"It is my mom's first birthday here at this facility and we are here to celebrate the best we can," said Lou Miramontes. "It is sad to see her behind the window. For us, the family and friends, it is difficult because we are use to giving kisses and hugs."
Mary's sons, husband and grand-daughters gathered at a safe distance to enjoy cupcakes and serenade her.
Mary Miramontes was born on April 21, 1930 in San Francisco and was known as the "Watchdog" of the family. She raised four sons and loved cooking and traveling to foreign countries.
"She really was the spirit of the family," said Miramontes.
Mary's husband Robert, blew her several kisses through the window.
"They have been married seventy-one years. Not having her by his side has been difficult," said Miramontes. "We bring him every other day and he clearly misses her."
The Miramontes family looks forward to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they can all be together again.
"Ninety is a special year and my dad is ninety-three," said Miramontes. "We are very privileged for both of my parents to reach the age of ninety."
