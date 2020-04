Coronavirus kindness: Bay Area artists create murals on boarded storefronts to uplift local communities

PAINT THE VOID: Many industries are being affected by the #coronavirus, including the art industry.



Artists are decorating boarded storefronts to keep the beauty in #SanFrancisco. pic.twitter.com/xO28nOVlc9 — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) April 17, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- When you walk down the streets of San Francisco, you can't help but notice the boarded storefronts as non-essential businesses remain closed.Local artists are bringing life and beauty to our streets, sending messages of love to people in their community.Within the last few days, one artist has painted three murals filled with hearts."Right now, it is so important for people to feel love so it doesn't look like Armageddon has happened and to provide some sort of comfort for people," said Duser, a visual artist and music producer.Art agency "Building 180" and nonprofit "Art for Civil Discourse" are teaming up in an effort called Paint the Void.It brings murals to shuttered businesses while providing a stipend for artists who have been affected by COVID-19.Paint the Void is pairing artists with businesses in their local community to avoid unnecessary travel.Meredith Winner is making the connections between businesses and artists."We thought that beautifying the streets with murals would be a good place for people who are still working the frontlines and getting out there everyday," said Meredith Winner, Organizer of Paint the Void Project. "We wanted to bring hope into the community and inspire people."Artists are experiencing hardship, from canceled gigs, art shows and festivals. Paint the Void helps alleviate financial stress to artists who are struggling to pay rent for their art studios and not having a space to create.Amos Goldbaum plans to use a canvas as an homage to the influenza pandemic that happened a century ago."It is showing us that history repeats itself," said Amos Goldbaum, San Francisco Artist. "It might seem crazy and unprecedented but there are lessons that we can learn in the past," he said.Paint the Void has received an outpouring of support from the local community and artists. Once the shelter in place order is lifted many artists plan to auction their murals and donate to those in need."We are seeing a lot of participation with businesses and artists. It is amazing how people have come together," said Winner. "When we get out of this there will be a lot of great art to look at," she said.To comply with the shelter-in-place order, artists are creating murals in their homes and art studios. Some artists will be creating the art in a timely manner at off hours with personal protective gear.You can donate or participate in Paint the Void by clicking here