Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Bay Area artists create murals on boarded storefronts to uplift local communities

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- When you walk down the streets of San Francisco, you can't help but notice the boarded storefronts as non-essential businesses remain closed.

Local artists are bringing life and beauty to our streets, sending messages of love to people in their community.

Within the last few days, one artist has painted three murals filled with hearts.

"Right now, it is so important for people to feel love so it doesn't look like Armageddon has happened and to provide some sort of comfort for people," said Duser, a visual artist and music producer.



Art agency "Building 180" and nonprofit "Art for Civil Discourse" are teaming up in an effort called Paint the Void.

It brings murals to shuttered businesses while providing a stipend for artists who have been affected by COVID-19.

Paint the Void is pairing artists with businesses in their local community to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meredith Winner is making the connections between businesses and artists.

"We thought that beautifying the streets with murals would be a good place for people who are still working the frontlines and getting out there everyday," said Meredith Winner, Organizer of Paint the Void Project. "We wanted to bring hope into the community and inspire people."

Artists are experiencing hardship, from canceled gigs, art shows and festivals. Paint the Void helps alleviate financial stress to artists who are struggling to pay rent for their art studios and not having a space to create.



Amos Goldbaum plans to use a canvas as an homage to the influenza pandemic that happened a century ago.

"It is showing us that history repeats itself," said Amos Goldbaum, San Francisco Artist. "It might seem crazy and unprecedented but there are lessons that we can learn in the past," he said.

Paint the Void has received an outpouring of support from the local community and artists. Once the shelter in place order is lifted many artists plan to auction their murals and donate to those in need.

"We are seeing a lot of participation with businesses and artists. It is amazing how people have come together," said Winner. "When we get out of this there will be a lot of great art to look at," she said.

To comply with the shelter-in-place order, artists are creating murals in their homes and art studios. Some artists will be creating the art in a timely manner at off hours with personal protective gear.

You can donate or participate in Paint the Void by clicking here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosocietycoronavirusarts & cultureshelter in placepandemicbizarreartoaklandmural artscommunitydonationsthe artscommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19buzzworthysan francisco bayfeel goodpublic artfundraiservirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
E-40 urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
East Bay focuses on contact tracing for COVID-19 patients
Domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Clara Co.
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Show More
Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Live coronavirus updates: Face coverings required, 'pandemic-induced recession'
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News