Free health clinic gives retired NFL players screenings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is no secret that life after football can be rough for former NFL players.On Saturday, ABC7 News was at UCSF's cardiovascular research building where there was a free clinic to give them "heart and orthopedic screenings."Organizers say when players retire they frequently aren't as careful with their health.Coupled with side effects of playing the game, it can all add up.Those who showed up are thankful for the opportunity."Well this is a great opportunity for all of the players, especially ones who may not have an insurance. It's vital to me to be here, every opportunity I can get to check me out to make sure everything is going great," said J. Douglas Hollie.The event was put on by the Living Heart Foundation in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.Since they started traveling country they've seen about 6,000 former players.