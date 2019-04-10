Health officials warn public of possible measles exposure in San Francisco

Monday April 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Department of Public Health is alerting anyone that might have been in contact with a person infected with measles to check with a physician if they experience any symptoms.From April 1 to April 3, the individual boarded Caltrain, SF Muni and entered the federal building located at 450 Golden Gate Ave from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. SF Muni is alerting riders."We are getting the information out to our riders along the 49 - 47 lines to let them know that there was someone riding with measles, and if you're feeling any of the symptoms that normally come with measles, to go see a physician," said Paul Rose, SFMTA Spokesperson.The San Francisco Department of Public health believes the risk to the general public is very low."The measles virus is airborne and so it can stay in the air for up to an hour after somebody who was contagious with measles was in that space," said Dr. Julie Stoltey.On Wednesday April 3, the individual spent two hours at Hayes Valley Bakeworks, located at 525 Golden Gate Avenue.Symptoms can emerge eight to 12 days after being exposed."The symptoms of measles start with a running nose, a cough and watery eyes and a fever. The fever can be quite high and after a couple of days people will typically develop a rash that starts on the head and then spreads downward," said Dr. Stoltey.The CDC reports a total of 465 cases of measles in 19 states since January. That's the second highest number of cases since 2000."Increases nationally and now we are seeing cases in California as well, so our best protection is to have our population vaccinated against measles," said Dr. Stoltey.The individual lives in Santa Clara and is currently recovering at home. No other cases have been reported.(Note that the risk was present only during the times and dates listed, and there is no ongoing risk to the public at any of these places)6.56 a.m. - 8:13 a.m. | Caltrain train 319 northbound. First car of train (car 116).8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. | Caltrain train 232 southbound. Last car of train (car 116).8:15 - 9:45 a.m. | SF Muni Bus #478:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 7:00 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 7:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave8:00 am - 9:30 a.m. | Johnny Doughnuts at 392 Fulton St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue6:30 - 8:00 p.m. | Double Decker Restaurant at 465 Grove St8:00 - 10:00 a.m. | Hayes Valley Bakeworks at 525 Golden Gate Avenue8:30 am - 3:30 p.m. | Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave3:00 pm - 4:30 p.m. | Caltrain station, 700 4th Street3:34 pm - 5:10 p.m. | Caltrain train 258 southbound. Second car from the back (car 3861).5:32 pm - 6:15 p.m. | Caltrain train 279 northbound. Second car from the front (car 3861).